Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTB. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTB

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTB opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Laura C. Kendall sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,828.77. The trade was a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,978 shares of company stock worth $971,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company's stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report).

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