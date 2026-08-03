Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,546 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,626 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,505 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $698.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The business's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

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