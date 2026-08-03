Empowered Funds LLC Buys 11,222 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here