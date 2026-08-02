Empowered Funds LLC Buys 150,438 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,872 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Perrigo worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE PRGO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $27.33.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.The business had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. Perrigo's payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Further Reading

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