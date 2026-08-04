Empowered Funds LLC Buys 214,224 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI - Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,346 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.78% of Methode Electronics worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,027.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $8.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEI

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.50. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Methode Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.80%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company's product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

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