Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,797 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 438,347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 25,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here