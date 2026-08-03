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Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Vail Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Empowered Funds LLC increased its Vail Resorts stake by 24.6% in the first quarter, reaching 37,900 shares valued at approximately $4.86 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.9% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with five Buy, six Hold and three Sell ratings; the consensus rating is Hold with a $151.45 price target.
  • Vail Resorts reported quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion but missed earnings expectations, posting $8.81 EPS versus $8.97 expected. Revenue declined 7% year over year, while the company maintained a $2.22 quarterly dividend, representing a 5.9% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock worth $424,488,000 after purchasing an additional 182,982 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company's stock worth $245,844,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,732 shares of the company's stock worth $125,334,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,531 shares of the company's stock worth $106,723,000 after buying an additional 130,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,278 shares of the company's stock worth $90,342,000 after buying an additional 78,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $149.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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