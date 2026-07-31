Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 2,184.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,876 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $225.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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