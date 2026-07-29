Empowered Funds LLC Has $171.47 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 56,663 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $171,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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