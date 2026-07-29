Empowered Funds LLC Has $20.52 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,942 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 268,139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,977,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,392,000 after buying an additional 10,241,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AT&T by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Report on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nationwide spectrum acquisition completed: AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. AT&T Closes Acquisition of Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar

AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Potential operating efficiencies from D-Wave partnership: AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NASDAQ: QBTS technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. AT&T and D-Wave Expand Quantum Computing Agreement

AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. Neutral Sentiment: Financial backdrop remains supportive: AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop.

AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop. Negative Sentiment: Large capital commitment raises balance-sheet concerns: The $23 billion spectrum purchase is a significant investment for a highly capital-intensive, debt-laden telecom operator. The licenses should improve long-term capacity, but investors may remain concerned about financing costs, leverage and the need to generate sufficient returns from the additional spectrum.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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