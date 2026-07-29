Empowered Funds LLC Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 360.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,808 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

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Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 6.2%

UPS opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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