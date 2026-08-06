Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 597.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Allegion were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 6,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,009,137.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,061.94. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,596,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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