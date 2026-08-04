Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 792.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,973 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Zacks Research downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.08.

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Globus Medical Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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