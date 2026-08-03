Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 311.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. UBS Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.57.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CLH opened at $313.15 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $335.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Clean Harbors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook remains attractive: Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Clean Harbors

Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risks: With the stock near its 52-week high and trading at roughly 38 times earnings, some investors may be taking profits or questioning whether further gains are already priced in. GuruFocus also characterized the shares as overvalued despite a strong overall score. Clean Harbors Valuation Analysis

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

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