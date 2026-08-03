Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,841,083,000 after acquiring an additional 336,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $166.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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