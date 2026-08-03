Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,338 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 74,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,718.20. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Federated Hermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Federated Hermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Federated Hermes reported diluted EPS of $1.38, up from $1.16 a year earlier and above the $1.19 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $502.8 million, exceeding expectations of $488.3 million and increasing 18.3% year over year. Federated Hermes Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Federated Hermes reported diluted EPS of $1.38, up from $1.16 a year earlier and above the $1.19 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $502.8 million, exceeding expectations of $488.3 million and increasing 18.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Record managed assets support future fee revenue: Total assets under management rose to a record $911.6 billion as of June 30, up 8% from a year earlier and $4.5 billion from the previous quarter. Equity assets also reached a record $109.6 billion. The growth suggests favorable scale and potential support for future operating results. Federated Hermes Reports Record Assets Under Management

Total assets under management rose to a record $911.6 billion as of June 30, up 8% from a year earlier and $4.5 billion from the previous quarter. Equity assets also reached a record $109.6 billion. The growth suggests favorable scale and potential support for future operating results. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, equivalent to $1.52 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Shareholders of record on August 7 will receive payment on August 14. Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, equivalent to $1.52 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Shareholders of record on August 7 will receive payment on August 14. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus turns to expenses and outlook: The earnings beat was achieved despite higher operating expenses. Investors may look for additional details from the earnings presentation and call regarding expense trends, asset flows, fee rates and the sustainability of the record asset base. Federated Hermes 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE FHI opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $502.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.34 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 21.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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