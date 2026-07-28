Empowered Funds LLC Has $82.53 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,348 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 459,153 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $82,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 207,610 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 29,074 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $192,300,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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