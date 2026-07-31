Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Danaher by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DHR opened at $196.29 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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