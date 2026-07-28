Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $371.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $400.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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