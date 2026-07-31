Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.96% of Gold.com worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gold.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Gold.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 530,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gold.com

Gold.com Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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