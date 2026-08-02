Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 66.96% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 95.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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