Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 101,646 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,841,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 319,703 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 538,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.77 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 73.23% and a net margin of 55.22%.The business's revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

Key Stories Impacting TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. TG Therapeutics Analyst Estimate Changes

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.05, well below consensus estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41 and down from $0.17 a year earlier. Manufacturing investments and other costs reduced near-term profitability, prompting investors to focus on the earnings miss despite strong sales growth. TGTX Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Rise Year Over Year, 2026 View Raised

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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