Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 141.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 206.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $474,070,000 after purchasing an additional 903,223 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $367,567,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after buying an additional 510,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $549.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.11. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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