Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 28,177 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,976 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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