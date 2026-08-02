Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 9,083 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1,712.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Cintas's payout ratio is 48.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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