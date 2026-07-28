Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,791 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock opened at $951.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $422.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $963.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.10.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.
More Costco Wholesale News
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kirkland Signature is emerging as a growth engine. Expanded product offerings, pricing that is generally 15%–20% below national brands, and strong customer loyalty could improve Costco’s differentiation, margins and recurring sales. Costco's Kirkland Brand Is Becoming a Powerful Growth Engine
- Positive Sentiment: Expectations for fourth-quarter earnings are favorable. Wall Street reportedly anticipates a double-digit increase in earnings per share, providing a potential catalyst as investors assess whether Costco can sustain its growth premium. What to Expect From Costco Wholesale's Q4 2026 Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonal and ancillary initiatives may support engagement. Record projected back-to-school spending, a trade-in program that provides gift cards for old electronics, and continued interest in Costco’s low-priced gasoline could drive traffic and reinforce the membership value proposition. Costco will take your old tech and gift you a gift card
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor opinions remain divided. Commentary presents Costco as a high-quality retailer that can continue rewarding investors, but also emphasizes recessionary consumer sentiment and a demanding valuation—currently around 48 times earnings—which could limit upside without strong results. Three Top Retail Stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Fuel competition could pressure Costco’s traffic advantage. A new 7-Eleven gas discount challenges Costco’s reputation for cheap fuel, particularly as higher gasoline prices constrain household budgets. 7-Eleven has a gas discount that challenges Costco
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang persists. Coverage of a $14 million email-promotion settlement and a separate lawsuit alleging heavy metals in Orgain protein powder raises potential reputational, compliance and financial risks, though the reported settlement is unlikely to materially affect Costco’s overall earnings. Costco Customers Could Claim Cash From $14 Million Settlement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale
About Costco Wholesale
(Free Report
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Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
Further Reading
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