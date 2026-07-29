Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,488 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,193 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

More Medtronic News

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Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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