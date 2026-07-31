Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 143.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

SHW stock opened at $344.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average of $332.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 67.97% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here