Empowered Funds LLC Sells 12,467 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,764 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted earnings reached $3.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $2.89 and $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year, signaling stronger operating performance and higher profitability. Agnico Eagle Mines Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted earnings reached $3.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $2.89 and $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year, signaling stronger operating performance and higher profitability. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and shareholder returns: Management cited better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control, strong margins and record quarterly free cash flow. The company also reported record quarterly shareholder returns, supporting the investment case for AEM. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management cited better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control, strong margins and record quarterly free cash flow. The company also reported record quarterly shareholder returns, supporting the investment case for AEM. Positive Sentiment: 2026 production outlook maintained: Agnico Eagle kept its full-year production guidance unchanged despite reporting higher quarterly earnings, reducing concern that the results were driven by unsustainable operational factors. Agnico Eagle Reports Higher Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle kept its full-year production guidance unchanged despite reporting higher quarterly earnings, reducing concern that the results were driven by unsustainable operational factors. Positive Sentiment: Finnish growth investments: Second-quarter filings highlighted acquisitions in Central Lapland, accelerating Agnico Eagle’s expansion in Finland and potentially strengthening its long-term resource pipeline. Agnico Eagle Accelerates Finnish Expansion

Second-quarter filings highlighted acquisitions in Central Lapland, accelerating Agnico Eagle’s expansion in Finland and potentially strengthening its long-term resource pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: First Trust Advisors reduced its AEM position by 4.2%, a relatively small institutional sale that is unlikely to materially change the company’s fundamentals.

First Trust Advisors reduced its AEM position by 4.2%, a relatively small institutional sale that is unlikely to materially change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its 2026 EPS forecast to $12.23 from $12.86, while Citigroup also reduced its expectations for AEM’s stock price. These revisions could weigh on sentiment despite the quarterly earnings beat.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $256.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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