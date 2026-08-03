Empowered Funds LLC Sells 192,506 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 192,506 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $319,497,000 after buying an additional 1,071,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4,013.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 828,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 808,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $668,691,000 after acquiring an additional 514,204 shares during the period.

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PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $68.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The firm's revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,963,170. The trade was a 42.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $917,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,998 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,154.10. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 198,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.75.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

More PTC Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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