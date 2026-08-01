Empowered Funds LLC Sells 69,221 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,221 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $457.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $364.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $399.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ELV opened at $375.44 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $436.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day moving average is $356.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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