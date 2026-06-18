Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $18.89 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,887,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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