Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 181,000 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Centuri worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Centuri by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,880 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,461 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,041 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centuri from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Centuri in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centuri from $37.40 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CTRI opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.87 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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