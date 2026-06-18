Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $87.80 Million Stake in Constellium SE $CSTM

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises about 3.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Constellium worth $87,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellium from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,803.73. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellium Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CSTM opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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