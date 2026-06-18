Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 313,502 Nucor Corporation $NUE

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,502 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $51,135,000. Nucor accounts for 2.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $252.35 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $122.82 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nucor raised second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $4.50-$4.60, ahead of the $4.30 consensus estimate, suggesting stronger-than-expected profitability in the current quarter.

Nucor raised second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $4.50-$4.60, ahead of the $4.30 consensus estimate, suggesting stronger-than-expected profitability in the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Steel prices have rebounded and demand from construction and automotive customers remains firm, a backdrop that could support margins and sales for Nucor and other steel producers.

Steel prices have rebounded and demand from construction and automotive customers remains firm, a backdrop that could support margins and sales for Nucor and other steel producers. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs recently lifted its price target on Nucor to $284 from $260 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside.

Goldman Sachs recently lifted its price target on Nucor to $284 from $260 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary has highlighted Nucor’s strong relative price performance and earnings estimate momentum, but these are more reflections of recent trading strength than new fundamental news.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares in the company, valued at $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here