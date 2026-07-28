Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 138,502 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,912,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,277,624. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research lowered Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Down 0.1%

NUE opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Positive Sentiment: Results improved sharply from both comparison periods. Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Nucor Q2 earnings rise to $1.16 billion on $10.40 billion sales

Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further year-over-year improvement. Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion.

Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat may have been largely anticipated. Nucor shares have traded near their 52-week high and above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the stock carries a P/E ratio of about 24.5. That elevated valuation may limit additional upside unless steel prices, volumes, and third-quarter results continue to outperform expectations.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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