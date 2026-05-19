Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Holdings Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,288 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Encompass Health worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,859 shares of the company's stock worth $151,544,000 after acquiring an additional 437,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 894,511 shares of the company's stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,712 shares of the company's stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 128,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock worth $179,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $144.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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