Encore Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 2.4% of Encore Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of MRVL opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. AI stock winners article

Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. Neutral Sentiment: Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure.

Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Nvidia AI financing article

Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Negative Sentiment: The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Chip stocks pullback article

The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn that MRVL may be priced for exceptionally strong execution after its multiyear rally. Articles also point to dilution concerns and the stock’s historically high volatility, suggesting that a broader market shock could produce an outsized decline. Marvell valuation article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

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