Encore Global Management LP Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Encore Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $454.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Mizuho lifts AMD stock price target

The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. AiBiz deploys AMD EPYC CPUs

AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. AMD earnings volatility outlook

Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Why Intel and AMD stocks are tumbling

AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows AMD executives, including CEO Lisa Su, have reported sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months. While such sales may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after the stock’s substantial rally.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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