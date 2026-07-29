Encore Global Management LP Buys Shares of 6,000 Visa Inc. $V

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Positive Sentiment: Spending and transaction growth remained resilient. Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Visa Expands Money Movement as Card Spending Accelerates

Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives could expand Visa’s addressable market. Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Neutral Sentiment: X Money provides a potential incremental payments channel. Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. X Money Launches With Visa Debit Card

Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the market’s reaction. Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks.

Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks. Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions underscore a significant transition. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations, as it uses AI to improve efficiency and redirect investment toward stablecoins, B2B payments and other growth areas. While potentially positive for costs, the cuts may raise concerns about disruption and future innovation. Visa Workforce Reduction

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.41.

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Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.25. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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