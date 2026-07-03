Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Stock Holdings Lifted by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 5,570.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,128 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,128 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG owned 0.25% of Energizer worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the company's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 34.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Trading Down 0.9%

Energizer stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. Energizer's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENR

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $844,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,340,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,874,000. This represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 298,896 shares of company stock worth $5,466,692. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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