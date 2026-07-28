Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 52,952 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of CMS Energy worth $60,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $579,902,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $316,057,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,166,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $323,262,000 after buying an additional 595,564 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,012,486 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $210,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

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CMS Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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