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Energy Income Partners LLC Has $85.16 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
DTE Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.28% of DTE Energy worth $85,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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