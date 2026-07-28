Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,293 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vistra worth $70,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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