Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 312,120 Shares of TXO Partners LP $TXO

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,028 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 312,120 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 2.62% of TXO Partners worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TXO Partners alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TXO Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 715,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 304,980 shares of the company's stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other news, Director Bob R. Simpson bought 500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $6,335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,025,000. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,360,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,413 in the last ninety days.

TXO Partners Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. TXO Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $713.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. Analysts expect that TXO Partners LP will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. This is a boost from TXO Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. TXO Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXO. Zacks Research lowered shares of TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TXO Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TXO Partners wasn't on the list.

While TXO Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here