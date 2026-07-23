Enersys $ENS Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Enersys were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enersys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enersys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Stock Down 0.1%

ENS stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ENS

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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