Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 104,468 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 495.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,559 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:MPC opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

More Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here