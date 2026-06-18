Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,079 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

APH stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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