Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,897 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $67,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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