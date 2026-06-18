Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,525 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 191,734 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.31% of Dutch Bros worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,288 shares of the company's stock worth $189,677,000 after buying an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,625,483 shares of the company's stock worth $160,732,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,657 shares of the company's stock worth $127,011,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,083 shares of the company's stock worth $138,699,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,112 shares of the company's stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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